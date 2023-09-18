Forest fires could impact seed ball broadcasting in Vellore

VELLORE: Social activists involved in greening the hills abutting Vellore town fear that their efforts might turn futile due to fires triggered in the hills by locals and visitors.

The Sathuvachary Hill which was once a bare rock now sprouts a canvas of green thanks to the efforts of social activists who regularly broadcast seed balls in the area over the years. One lakh seed balls are ready for broadcasting thanks to an initiative started by Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian nearly a month ago. Around 300 students of a private school worked to create the balls after the seeds were first collected from various sources, social activist Dinesh Saravanan said.

“Seedballs broadcast earlier show good growth, but we fear that they might come to harm once local villagers not understanding the importance of the seed ball start fires in the upper reaches of the hills to burn out stubble in a bid to encourage fresh growth,” said Saravanan.

“Places like Chenganatham near the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway is one area which locals use for booze parties,” sources said. Visitors come to the small hill for leisure and leaving behind plastic waste and bottles which also affect plant growth, sources said. When asked about forest fires affecting dead wood, the forest officials said, “The department considers everything living as even old fallen trees are habitat for small creatures like ants. Only when emergencies occur do we create a fire line to stop fire at a specific point.”

Activist J Rahul felt that more awareness creation is necessary and should start at the school level. “More people are involved in seed ball production due to such awareness; similarly, awareness on not setting fire to forest during summer will go a long way in ensuring our hills stay green,” he said.