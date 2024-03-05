Forest dept unites elephant calf with herd in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

CHENNAI: The state forest department reunited an orphaned elephant calf with an elephant herd in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.



It is the second successful operation of the department this year so far ensuring that the orphaned or lost elephant calves are united with their native herds.

The department received information about a female elephant found lying in a distressed condition.

It was reported that her two calves, one sub-adult male calf and another two months old female calf, were found to be roaming around her, traumatized and scared.

The team rushed to the spot along with veterinary doctors to treat the ailing elephant. The female elephant was treated with necessary medication, thermal imaging and blood tests were also conducted, stated a release.

The sub-adult male elephant was guided by the team to join the elephant herd. However, the two months old female baby elephant was traumatized and started running uncontrollably.

The team immediately deployed the expert team of elephant men from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, including elephant trackers from Anamalai Tiger Reserve, led by forest range officers, foresters and forest guards.

Despite taking efforts, the mother elephant succumbed to her ailments. The forest department took steps to unite the calf with the native herd. With the help of drones and thermal cameras the team monitored the movement of the native herd and after tracking the location and confirming that the young calf's sibling was there in the same herd.

They united the herd in the wee hours of Tuesday. Further tracking has confirmed that the calf has been moving with her native herd under the care and protection of another lactating mother in the herd.