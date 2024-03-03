Forest dept to release documentary on reuniting baby elephant with mother

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department would soon release a documentary on its sustained efforts to reunite a baby elephant with its mother, an official said on Sunday. Additional Chief Secretary (Environment-Forests) Supriya Sahu, said in a post on X: ''A baby elephant that is lost…the elephant mother that is searching…and a whole forest in between…what would it take to re-unite them…this is their story.'' A film by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department is coming soon, she added.