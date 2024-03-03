Forest dept to release documentary on reuniting baby elephant with mother

Begin typing your search...

Forest department personnel guide the baby elephant into the forest after lifting it out of the well

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department would soon release a documentary on its sustained efforts to reunite a baby elephant with its mother, an official said on Sunday. Additional Chief Secretary (Environment-Forests) Supriya Sahu, said in a post on X: ''A baby elephant that is lost…the elephant mother that is searching…and a whole forest in between…what would it take to re-unite them…this is their story.'' A film by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department is coming soon, she added.

