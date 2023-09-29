Forest dept to plant 1cr palmyrah seeds in 14 dists

CHENNAI: As part of Green Tamil Nadu Mission, the state Forest Department has arranged to dibble one crore palmyrah seeds across the 14 coastal districts in the state from October 1.

According to a circular, the exercise will be carried out along with Tamil Nadu Palm Tree Workers Welfare Board, Green Needa Environmental Organisation, Green Tamil Nadu volunteers and National Social Service. The exercise will commence from October 1 and district forest officers and district green committees have been instructed to ensure necessary coordination and support.

Deepak Srivatsava, Director, Green Tamil Nadu Mission, said, “Details and land parcels, where seeds will be planted, will be geo-tagged and uploaded to www.greentnmission.com. The growth of the seedlings will be monitored.”