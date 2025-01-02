Forest dept staff search house of YouTuber TTF Vasan in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A team from Coimbatore Forest Division searched the house of YouTuber TTF Vasan on Thursday after he was spotted with a python.

In a video, uploaded to YouTube, Vasan claimed to own a ball python, an exotic species, as a pet.

As the video was circulated widely on social media, the forest department in Chennai began a probe into the issue.

In connection with the incident, the forest department staff descended on the house of Vasan at Velliangadu near Karamadai and searched.

“The search was carried out to ensure there are no banned species in his house,” said an official.