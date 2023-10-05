Forest dept slammed for delaying road works

VELLORE: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan pulled up Forest Department officials for delaying sanction to lay roads through forest areas in Tirupattur during Chief Minister MK Stalin’s review meet with the collectors and SPs at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The action follows after media highlighted how a pregnant woman had to be carried by a ‘dholi’ for 7 km to reach a PHC at the foothills for delivery in Tirupattur district earlier. The Minister demanded to know if sanction would be provided only after death, as was the case in Vellore district’s Kurumalai hills recently. A child and an adult succumbed to snake bites there and then only a road was laid by the Forest Department to Peenjamandai in Anaicut Panchayat Union.

Highly placed sources revealed that the Forest Department was at the receiving end due to their stated position of having to safeguard forests, to which the Minister replied that they were in charge of safeguarding both forests and the people.

The issue pertains to a full term pregnant Rajeswari (23) wife of Rajakili (32) of Neknamalai in Alangayam Panchayat Union who had to be carried by a ‘dholi’ to the PHC at Vallilpattu in the foothills where she delivered a boy baby.

“Though this is not the first time that such an incidence was reported, the Forest Department delaying providing sanction was the main reason why the rural development department was unable to lay a motorable road to this hill area,” sources said.

Official sources said, “Nekinamalai area has a population of 800 and just needed a 4 km road to ensure that such incidences did not take place. The request for forest clearance to lay the road has been pending with the department for more than 6 months.” An ambulance would be stationed atop the hill for emergencies once the road is laid, officials added.