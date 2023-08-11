Forest dept fixes cage to trap sloth bear frequenting residential areas of Coonoor

COIMBATORE: A cage has been fixed by the forest department to trap a sloth bear straying into residential areas in Coonoor.

Villagers in Selas and Kakkachi areas were gripped in fear as a sloth bear has been frequenting their neighbourhood in search of food and water.

As they had spotted the bear even during the day, the villagers demanded the forest department to take measures to capture the animal.

Following this, the officials of the Kundah forest department placed a cage to trap the sloth bear and maintain round the clock vigil to monitor the movement of the animal.