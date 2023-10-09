Forest department place cage to trap sloth bear in Valparai

COIMBATORE: The forest department has placed a cage on Sunday to trap a sloth bear involved in the attack of two migrant woman estate workers in Valparai. Few days ago, two migrant workers who were busy plucking tea leaves in an estate came under attack by a bear.

Both the women are under treatment in Valparai Government Hospital. Following the incident, the estate workers demanded orest department to catch and remove the bear, which has been frequenting ‘Injiparai’ estate and its surrounding areas.

Therefore, the department has placed a cage to trap the animal. The staff has also asked workers to stay alert and inform them if the bear was spotted anywhere.