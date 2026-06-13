Forest department begins tiger census in Anaimalai

COIMBATORE: As part of various conservation measures to protect wildlife in the region, forest officials began a tiger census in the forest areas under the Manampalli Forest Range in the Valparai division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Saturday.
As part of this exercise, 320 automated camera traps were installed in the Manampalli and Valparai forest ranges.
The cameras with batteries capable of operating continuously for 45 days were fitted at a height corresponding to the movement level of tigers.