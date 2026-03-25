ForenSICK: From flawed autopsies to copy-paste reports, cracks in TN’s forensic system

While it records 28 injuries, the post-mortem report evades the cause of death, Akash's family alleged in their petition to the Madurai bench of the Madras HC and sought directions to ensure that the autopsy is conducted according to previously laid down guidelines (Santosh v District Collector, Madurai in WP (MD) no. 12608 of 2020 dated 02.12.2020) and hand over the post mortem report and video to the family on the same day the autopsy is undertaken.

According to sources, focusing on procedural lapses during autopsies in custodial deaths, the Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, wrote to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) on March 20, asking for postmortems to be done as per the NHRC guidelines.