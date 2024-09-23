Foreign-educated Coimbatore doctor sans licence held after youth dies

COIMBATORE: The city cops arrested a person who was running a clinic in the Sultanpet area here without clearing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) after doing a medicine course in Georgia as a person he treated died.

Police arrested Victor Jeevaraj, who runs a five-bed clinic in the locality, after a youth with stomach pain had collapsed to death after getting his ‘treatment.’ The victim was allegedly administered an injection at the private clinic.

Police said the deceased Prabhu (21), a driver from Ambedkar Nagar in Sultanpet, returned home from work around Saturday noon with severe stomach pain. His aunt Arukkani took him to Das Medical Centre in their neighbourhood for treatment.

“He was administered an injection and was asked to go home to take rest. Soon after arrival, he went to the bathroom but didn’t come back for long. The family members later found him lying unconscious. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Senjerimalai, where doctors declared him dead,” police said.

On receiving information, the Sultanpet police arrived and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem to ESI Hospital in Singanallur. Meanwhile, the family members resorted to a sit-in protest in front of the hospital mortuary blaming the wrong injection administered to him to have cost his life.

The villagers also held a separate protest in front of the clinic. A team of health department staff led by the Joint Director of Health Department in Coimbatore NN Rajasekaran conducted an inquiry at the clinic on Sunday and found it running without any valid licence to practice in India.