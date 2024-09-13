Ford plans to restart making cars from plant near Chennai

CHENNAI: Three days after Chief Minister MK Stalin invited Ford to return to Tamil Nadu during his US visit, reports have come in stating that the automaker is planning to resume manufacturing in the state for exports.

Ford Motor on Friday said it has submitted a letter of intent to the state's government in this regard. The move will see its Maramalai Nagar plant being re-utilised to focus on manufacturing for export to global markets, the company stated.

Details on the cars that Ford plans to make at the facility near Chennai will be announced later, it added.

The US automaker stopped producing cars for domestic sale in India in 2021 after struggling to boost sales in a market dominated by Asian rivals. It also pulled the plug on exports the following year, exiting the world's third-largest car market.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa recalled that he had initiated talks with Ford Motor USA on the future of the facility in Tamil Nadu and the associated land during a visit to the US in July last year. Several potential auto investors had expressed interest in acquiring the Maraimalai Nagar site for their operations, he added.

The minister went on to add that more talks on the matter were held again between October and November last year. Then in July this year, he visited Ford's main factory in Dearborn, Michigan, near Detroit, where the minister met with Ford’s leadership and highlighted Tamil Nadu's growing EV ecosystem with Vinfast and Tata JLR choosing the state for their new plants.

This visit was followed by Chief Minister M K Stalin's in-person assurance to Ford’s leadership a few days ago that the Government of Tamil Nadu would wholly support their return for a smooth reintegration into the state’s automotive landscape.

On September 10, CM Stalin called on Ford officials including President, International Markets Group, Kay Hart in Chicago, urging them to revive car manufacturing and expand their global (technology/business) centre in Chennai, also renewing their three-decade partnership with the State.

The follow ups by the Minister and the CM's personal backing is what may have convinced Ford to consider restarting manufacturing in India, sources said.

