For the first time , TN police gets SP ranked spokesperson

CHENNAI: The TN police department has decided for the first time to appoint an officer in the rank of superintendent of police as spokesperson and media relation officer and on Friday posted J Mutharasi, SP/ assistant inspector general of police, law & order as the spokesperson.

In the fresh rejig, the home department also posted V.Jeyashri, Inspector General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, Chennai as Inspector General of Police, Home Guards, Chennai.

Avinash Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Technical Services has been asked to

to hold full additional charge of the post of Inspector General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau.

C.Sangu Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Avadi Police has been asked to take charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Redhills, Traffic, Avadi Police, in the newly created post. He shall hold full additional charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Avadi Police.

K.Maheswari, Superintendent of Police/Principal, Police Training School, Thoothukudi

Has been transferred and posted as principal, Police Training College, Chennai.