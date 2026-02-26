For increasing child sex ratio: CM Stalin presents Tenkasi toppers award

The TN government has been presenting state government awards every year on February 24, the Girl Child Protection Day, to recognise the state’s district administrations that are working hard to ensure the safety, education and welfare of girl children in the state and to increase the sex ratio at birth.

In that regard, the performance of the districts was evaluated thoroughly in detail for the award for the year 2025-26. Various factors, including an increase in the birth rate, reduction in the under-5 years mortality rate, reduction in the abortion rate, and strong implementation of the Pre-Conception and Postnatal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994 (PCPNDT Act), were examined.