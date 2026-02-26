For increasing child sex ratio: CM Stalin presents Tenkasi toppers award

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin presented the state awards to the district administrations of Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts, for their achievements and efforts in increasing the child sex ratio in the region.
The TN government has been presenting state government awards every year on February 24, the Girl Child Protection Day, to recognise the state’s district administrations that are working hard to ensure the safety, education and welfare of girl children in the state and to increase the sex ratio at birth.
In that regard, the performance of the districts was evaluated thoroughly in detail for the award for the year 2025-26. Various factors, including an increase in the birth rate, reduction in the under-5 years mortality rate, reduction in the abortion rate, and strong implementation of the Pre-Conception and Postnatal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994 (PCPNDT Act), were examined.
Based on that, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts have been selected as the top three district administrations that have performed well in increasing the child sex ratio by 2025.
CM Stalin on Thursday appreciated the achievements of the district administrations and presented the first prize of Rs 1,00,000 cash prize and a certificate of appreciation to the Tenkasi Collector, AK Kamal Kishore.
The second prize of Rs 75,000 cash prize and a certificate of appreciation was presented to Kanniyakumari, R Alagumeena, and the third prize of Rs 50,000 cash prize and a certificate of appreciation to the Tirunelveli Collector, R Sukumar.
The prize money will be used to award certificates of appreciation and books to all stakeholders who have played a key role in increasing the sex ratio of girls in these districts, and to conduct awareness programs necessary to increase the sex ratio of children.