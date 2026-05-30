For first time in Secretariat, biometric attendance mandatory from June 1

"The use of the biometric or Face ID attendance system will come into effect from June 1. All officers and staff are requested to attend office before 10 a.m. and ensure their presence through the biometric or Face ID attendance system, in addition to manual attendance, until further orders, " the circular stated.

The department has also directed all employees to wear identity cards while on duty.

Officials said the department had earlier introduced the system on a trial basis. However, following objections and concerns raised by some employees, the implementation was temporarily put on hold.