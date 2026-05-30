For first time in Secretariat, biometric attendance mandatory from June 1

CHENNAI: In a first for the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, the Department of Human Resources Management has made biometric or Face ID-based attendance mandatory for all its officers and staff from June 1.
Government sources said the system would initially be implemented in the Human Resources Management Department and later extended to other departments in a phased manner.
According to a circular issued by the department, all officers and staff members have been instructed to mark their attendance through either the biometric system or Face ID authentication from Monday onwards.
"The use of the biometric or Face ID attendance system will come into effect from June 1. All officers and staff are requested to attend office before 10 a.m. and ensure their presence through the biometric or Face ID attendance system, in addition to manual attendance, until further orders, " the circular stated.
The department has also directed all employees to wear identity cards while on duty.
Officials said the department had earlier introduced the system on a trial basis. However, following objections and concerns raised by some employees, the implementation was temporarily put on hold.
With the completion of the trial phase, the system is now being rolled out fully.
Meanwhile, other departments in the Secretariat have also tightened attendance norms. Departments such as Food and Cooperation have instructed employees to adhere strictly to office timings.
In a recent office order, staff members were directed to report for duty on or before 9.50 am., while office assistants were asked to be present by 9.30 am.
However, biometric or Face ID attendance has not yet been made mandatory in those departments.