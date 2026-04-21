For anti-Tamils, I remain a danger: CM Stalin

Stalin said that he elevated Tamil Nadu above many states in diverse sectors, including industry, agriculture, and education. As a result, Tamil Nadu's economic growth has touched a double-digit figure of 11.19 per cent, which no other state has reached. "I am confident that we will reach greater heights," he added.

Targeting the Centre, he alleged that the proposed delimitation exercise was aimed at "punishing well-performing States such as Tamil Nadu" and accused the Union government of acting against the State's interests.