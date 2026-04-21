For anti-Tamils, I remain a danger: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday rejected allegations that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is anti-Hindu, terming the charge "false propaganda", while stepping up his attack on the Union government ahead of the Assembly election.
With one day to go for polling, Stalin said he could not be compared with former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, whom he described as an inspiring leader. Referring to the Opposition's remarks that he was "more dangerous than Kalaignar", Stalin said he would remain a "danger to those who betray Tamil Nadu or hinder its growth".
"During the past five years, people placed trust in me as the chief minister, and I rose to the occasion by dispensing welfare assistance and even defending the state's interests," Stalin said, adding that he takes pride in fighting for the Tamil people against the Union government, which he said "always betrays" Tamil Nadu. "Development with social justice is my primary goal," he said and listed out the numerous welfare initiatives his DMK government had launched.
Stalin said that he elevated Tamil Nadu above many states in diverse sectors, including industry, agriculture, and education. As a result, Tamil Nadu's economic growth has touched a double-digit figure of 11.19 per cent, which no other state has reached. "I am confident that we will reach greater heights," he added.
Targeting the Centre, he alleged that the proposed delimitation exercise was aimed at "punishing well-performing States such as Tamil Nadu" and accused the Union government of acting against the State's interests.
"Development with social justice is my primary goal. I have consistently fought for the rights of Tamil people," he said, listing welfare measures implemented by his government.
Rejecting the anti-Hindu charge, Stalin said Tamil Nadu—governed by Dravidian parties for decades—has one of the highest numbers of temples in the country, asserting that the DMK has never opposed Hindu beliefs or practices.
He also took a swipe at the BJP, alleging that it exerts influence over the AIADMK.