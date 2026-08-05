TN Budget 2026: For AI-based assistive devices, differently-abled to get 50% or Rs 30K financial assistance

CHENNAI: For the welfare of Persons with Disabilities, the Tamil Nadu government has announced financial assistance of up to 50 percent, or up to Rs 30,000, for the purchase of AI-based assistive devices. And, for the Welfare of Differently-Abled Department, the government has allotted Rs 1,485 crore.
Not covered under the existing assistive devices distribution scheme, the government has announced financial assistance of up to 50 per cent of the cost of equipment, or a maximum of Rs. 30,000, for purchasing modern AI-based assistive devices.
Through this, beneficiaries can purchase sports prosthetic legs, myoelectric signal-operated upper limb prostheses, other high-end assistive devices and cochlear implant batteries.
Additionally, the government has announced ‘Nambikkai Illam’ (trust homes) for persons with intellectual disabilities. In the first phase, it will be implemented in Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Cuddalore and Virudhunagar districts.
These institutions will provide special education, early intervention services, rehabilitation and vocational training to children aged 3 years and above. In the initial stage, each institution will function as a day school with 50 students, later being upgraded to include residential facilities. For this, an amount of Rs 4 crore is allotted.
“We welcome the subsidy for purchase of assistive devices. However, we have placed a set of demands to the government and anticipate that to be addressed in the coming months,”said an activist working on differently-abled rights.