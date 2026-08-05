TN Budget 2026: For AI-based assistive devices, differently-abled to get 50% or Rs 30K financial assistance

Additionally, the government has announced ‘Nambikkai Illam’ (trust homes) for persons with intellectual disabilities. In the first phase, it will be implemented in Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Cuddalore and Virudhunagar districts.

These institutions will provide special education, early intervention services, rehabilitation and vocational training to children aged 3 years and above. In the initial stage, each institution will function as a day school with 50 students, later being upgraded to include residential facilities. For this, an amount of Rs 4 crore is allotted.

“We welcome the subsidy for purchase of assistive devices. However, we have placed a set of demands to the government and anticipate that to be addressed in the coming months,”said an activist working on differently-abled rights.