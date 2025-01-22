For 1,300 days and counting, Virudhunagar cracker blast victims’ kin await Rs 20 lakh from TN govt

CHENNAI: Weeks into the new year of 2021, Tamil Nadu was shocked by a firecracker accident in Virudhunagar that claimed 27 lives. However, nearly four years since the blast and despite the National Green Tribunal’s direction to pay the victims’ kin Rs 20 lakh as compensation – an order that was upheld by the Supreme Court itself – the State government is yet to disburse the amount.

Among those waiting for the amount is Nandhini, a 15-year-old girl who lost her parents Packiaraj and Selvi in the blast. Her maternal grandmother has been taking care of her since then.

Jayarani, who works at a firecracker manufacturing unit to bring up her 14-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son after losing her husband Michaelraj, is another one eagerly waiting for the compensation. "We submitted petitions to the Collector twice, but there has been no response. They simply receive the petitions and give no answers to our queries," she said.

The accident happened around 1.30 pm on February 12, 2021, at the Mariyammal Fireworks Factory, killing 19 people on the spot and leaving around 35 others with serious injuries. In the next few days, eight of them succumbed to wounds, taking the toll to 27.

Initially, the State and central governments announced Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased victims, respectively, from their relief funds. Both also announced compensation for the injured.

However, the National Green Tribunal (southern bench) that took up the case suo motu held the government machinery and licence holder responsible for the accident and enhanced compensation to Rs 20 lakh on June 11, 2021.

"The family of each deceased victim is entitled a compensation of Rs 20 lakh, while those who sustained grievous injuries should get at least Rs 15 lakh each," said activist S Karuppiah of Dalit Liberation Movement.

The government moved the Supreme Court with an appeal, which upheld the tribunal's order. Later in May 2024, the tribunal directed the State government to sanction the compensation fund during a hearing.

But citing the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha elections, the government counsel sought two months to obtain orders and disburse the remaining amount (Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh). "Six months have passed since the polls ended, but there has been no sign from the government regarding the disbursement of the compensation," said P Selvananathan, whose mother Jaya was among those killed.