Begin typing your search...

    Food safety officals mandate permission to distribute Annadhanam at Palani Murugan temple

    Individuals distributing Annadhanam without official permission will be fined Rs 1000

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 Jan 2025 2:53 PM IST
    Food safety officals mandate permission to distribute Annadhanam at Palani Murugan temple
    X

    Palani Murugan temple

    CHENNAI: Food safety officials in Dindigul have issued an order stating that prior permission is required to offer Annadhanam (food-offering) at Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple, ahead of the Thaipoosam festival.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, individuals distributing Annadhanam without official permission will be fined Rs 1000.

    The food safety officals have also instructed that plastic bags should not be used and have also mandated that the areas where food is served must be cleaned after the meals are served.

    food safety officialsAnnadhanamPalani Murugan Temple
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick