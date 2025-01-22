Food safety officals mandate permission to distribute Annadhanam at Palani Murugan temple

CHENNAI: Food safety officials in Dindigul have issued an order stating that prior permission is required to offer Annadhanam (food-offering) at Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple, ahead of the Thaipoosam festival.

According to a Thanthi TV report, individuals distributing Annadhanam without official permission will be fined Rs 1000.

The food safety officals have also instructed that plastic bags should not be used and have also mandated that the areas where food is served must be cleaned after the meals are served.