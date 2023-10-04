Food safety dept imposed Rs 10 lakh fine against restaurants in TN

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that a total fine of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed against the restaurants for serving spoiled food products in the state. He further urged the public to raise complaints regarding spoiled or unhygienic food at restaurants, and immediate action would be taken against them.

"The food safety department inspected 15,236 restaurants that sell shawarma, fish, and meat. A total of 5,018 kilograms of meat was seized from 1,572 restaurants in the state and a fine amount of Rs 8.79 lakh was imposed against the restaurants. In addition, a special study was conducted on the quality of food products like coconut chutney, curd, and buttermilk, " said Subramanian.

"The survey was conducted in 7,760 shops of which 238 shops were found to have low-quality food products. At least 213 kg were confiscated and a fine of Rs 1.47 lakh was collected. The authorities sealed 23 shops for unhygienic restaurants, " he added.

The minister urged the public to raise complaints regarding food quality can be registered through the TN Food Safety Consumer App and WhatsApp on 9444042322. Action would be taken immediately based on the complaints. Meanwhile, the minister stated that at least 119.1 tonnes of gutka and pan masala worth Rs 125.56 crore were seized in the last two years in Tamil Nadu.

In addition, 603 food samples were analyzed and 535 food samples were reported as unsafe. The authorities filed against and imposed a fine of Rs 21.2 lakh. As many as 35 food samples were reported to be of inferior quality and Rs 2.93 lakh penalty was collected.