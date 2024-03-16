Food safety department to train small food business owners on safety and hygiene

CHENNAI: With the onset of summer, the government hospitals have started seeing cases of nausea, diarrhoea and vomitting, especially among children.

While the food borne diseases and water borne illnesses are common in summer, the food safety department has linked the same to the consumption of food mainly from the road side vendors, those who are using adulterated food and not maintaining hygiene standards.

Besides the inspections and seizing of the substandard products, the food safety department is now undertaking training to the street side small food business owners to educate them of safe food production and sale.

"We are identifying food sellers who regularly sell food on the road sides and are unaware of the food safety standards. We are not against the small food business and the aim is not to just shut them down. The food safety department is going to train these small food business owners to educate them on procurement of unadulterated raw materials, production of food items in a hygienic and safe manner and their sale," said designated food safety officer Dr P Satheesh Kumar.

A 3-4 hour training session will be held for these small business owners and they will be certified by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. The concerns of use of synthetic colours in food items and beverages have been raised by the customers.

The food sellers will also be educated on the right quantity of permitted edible colours and flavours to be used in food and drinks.

"The small businesses will be registered so that they can be licensed to sell the food items. It is called registration and a fees of Rs 100 is charged for the same. The certification is for all those who do small business and get trained by the food safety department," he added.