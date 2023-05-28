Food safety department seizes 18 tons of fruits this season

CHENNAI: The food safety department under the state health department has seized about 18 tons of fruits from various markets, mainly the Koyambedu market in the city this summer season. The fruits have been seized due to the use of artificially ripened methods and rotten fruits being used in products.

Senior officials from the food safety department say that after a series of inspections and raids in fruit shops and market areas, the quality of fruits has improved and the sale of artificially ripened fruits has come down.



"The department is also conducting surprise inspections at fruit juice shops to check the quality of fruits being used for juices.



We have seized about 17-18 tons of mangoes watermelon, tomatoes, papaya and melons, " the official said.

Food safety department officials seized fruits from the fruit juice shop upon inspection near Jaffarkhanpet recently. "The rotten fruits were brought from the Koyambedu market at a cheaper price and the juices were sold at a higher price. Rotten fruits can lead to various health problems also. Upon inspection, the shops were shut and the fruits were seized by the department, " said P Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department.



The officer said that there is not just one shop but it has been found that several such fruit juice shops are using rotten fruits after buying them from the Koyambedu market at a cheaper price. "In such cases, the shopkeeper will be levied a fine of Rs 5,000 and the fruits will be seized. Even the juice shops need to have a license and if we inspect and they don't have a licence, we will shut it down. Only if they maintain the shop in a clean manner and use fresh ingredients, they can run the shop, " said Satheesh Kumar.

