Food safety department issues notice to 57 pani puri shops in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department in Coimbatore served notices to 57 ‘pani puri’ shops after they were found adapting unhygienic practices. “So far, 278 stalls were inspected and notices were served on 57 shops and samples have been lifted for testing from 15 spots. As many as 23 shops were fined Rs 46,000 for using banned plastic carry bags,” said K Tamilselvan, Officer of FSDA of India. Multiple teams of the food safety department inspected chaat stalls on Avarampalayam Road in Peelamedu and seized 62 kg of pani puri, 12 kg of rotten potato, 98.5 litres of pani adulterated with artificial colours, 34.5 kg of mushroom and 88.5 kg of masala items on Wednesday. They all were worth Rs 63,600. Also, chilli chicken, noodles and parotta, weighing around 55.45 kg were seized and destroyed. The raids come in the wake of carcinogenic chemicals found in pani puri samples taken in Karnataka.