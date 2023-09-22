Food poisoning: 26 migrants in K’giri hosp

COIMBATORE: As many as 26 migrant workers were hospitalised as they suffered from diarrhea and vomiting after consuming chicken fried rice in a hotel in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

The hotel has been sealed and its owner was arrested by police.

The migrant workers engaged in construction work at SIPCOT industrial park had chicken rice for lunch at the hotel on K Theatre Road.

Kurubarahalli police arrested hotel owner Sennappan, 42 from Samathuvapuram, while officials of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took samples of food for laboratory testing.