Food officials crack down on adulterated product

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Food Safety department are on their toes cracking down on adulteration in jaggery ahead of the Pongal festival.

In the last few days, the authorities seized a whopping 56 tonnes of sugar and other chemicals kept for adulteration in jaggery.

A team led by R Kathiravan, Designated Food Safety Officer, Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Salem, carried out surprise inspections in manufacturing units and seized the adulterants.

In a recent raid last week, the officials seized 63 bags of sugar worth around Rs 1,26,000 kept for adulteration at a manufacturing unit.

Also, over one tonne of adulterated jaggery were seized in the raid at the same unit. The samples of jaggery have been sent to Kamalapuram for laboratory testing for further action. In another raid, the officials seized 800 sacks of sugar worth Rs 16 lakh from a person who supplied sugar to manufacturing units for adulteration. Similarly, the officials seized 250 kg of sugar from another unit.

In total, the authorities claimed to have seized 56 tonnes of sugar in Salem. Meanwhile, Kathiravan has warned of strict action if there are any complaints of adulteration.

Thousands of workers are dependent on jaggery making units for their livelihood directly or indirectly. Jaggery churned out in Salem has high value for its taste and shelf life.

“However, the traders have started to adulterate jaggery with sugar and chemicals hoping to earn a quick buck. People should look for the original dark brown colour as others may be adulterated with sugar and chemical substances. Also, original jaggery will take time to dissolve, whereas adulterated jaggery would melt away quickly,” said an official of the food safety department.