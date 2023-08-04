Food delivery worker killed in Nellai

MADURAI: A person employed in a private food delivery company was allegedly murdered by an armed gang in Tirunelveli on Wednesday night. The murdered victim Mukesh, who resided at Keela Veeraraghavapuram near Kokkirakulam in Tirunelveli.

The incident occurred at Kurunthudaiyarpuram along Tamirabarani when the ill-fated victim was returning home by a two-wheeler.

The gang, which keenly followed his movements, intercepted Mukesh and hacked him to death. Palayamkottai police inspected the scene of crime and filed a case based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s wife. A suspect was picked up for interrogation. Preliminary enquiries revealed that previous enmity as a cause of the murder. Moreover, the enraged relatives of the victim ransacked houses of the suspects at Keela Veeraraghavapuram and Kamarajapuram.