Food & Consumer Protection Department holds talks with traders to control onion prices

CHENNAI: The state food and consumer protection department on Wednesday held a discussion with wholesale onion merchants to keep the price of onions in the state.

Principal secretary of the state food and consumer protection department Har Sahay Meena chaired a meeting of the state food department officials and Koyambedu Wholesale Onion Merchants Association in which the various measures to be taken by the state to control rising onion prices were discussed.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of retail onion prices reaching as high as Rs 90 per kg in the state capital and many parts of the state, and that too close to the Deepavali festival season.

A release issued by the state government in this regard said that the wholesale merchants association assured all possible support to the efforts taken by the state government to control onion prices.

According to the release, onion is sold at Rs 52 (wholesale) and Rs 58 (retail) per kg in the state. The release claimed that the state government, through various efforts taken to control price rise, has been selling onion at Rs 30 per kg directly through the state cooperative department.