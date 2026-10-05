Food allowance under noon meal scheme unpaid for 6 months

Food allowance covers the cost of cooking gas, vegetables, groceries, etc. It varies from school to school depending on the students' strength, and ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.

The association has also raised concerns over the non-settlement of pension benefits for employees who retired from service since January 2026, and demanded the government to expedite settlement and ensure that workers do not face financial hardship after retirement.

"With the cost of essential commodities increasing, the association has sought an increase in the food expenditure allocation to Rs 5 per student, as the existing provision does not adequately reflect current prices," said a member of the association.