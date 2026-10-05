Food allowance under noon meal scheme unpaid for 6 months

CHENNAI: The food allowance for noon meal centres has not been released for the past six months, leaving employees to manage the expenses of running the centres amid rising costs, alleged The Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association.
Food allowance covers the cost of cooking gas, vegetables, groceries, etc. It varies from school to school depending on the students' strength, and ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.
The association has also raised concerns over the non-settlement of pension benefits for employees who retired from service since January 2026, and demanded the government to expedite settlement and ensure that workers do not face financial hardship after retirement.
"With the cost of essential commodities increasing, the association has sought an increase in the food expenditure allocation to Rs 5 per student, as the existing provision does not adequately reflect current prices," said a member of the association.
"We have been waiting for the food allowance for six months. We have been spending from our own pockets to meet the cost. Also, employees who retired from January are still awaiting settlement of their pension benefits. The government should address these issues without further delay," the member added.
It demanded that workers involved in the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme be brought under the noon meal programme so that both schemes can function in an integrated manner and also sought promotions based on their educational qualifications and seniority. The association said it would intensify its efforts if the government failed to consider its demands.
It also stressed that the government should provide time-scale pay to noon meal employees and fill the nearly 60 per cent vacant posts in the department at the earliest. The association
When contacted, officials from the department did not respond.