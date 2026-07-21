Following plaints, TN minister undertakes inspection at temple

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu HR&CE department Minister S Ramesh undertook an inspection at the renowned Andavar temple at Vadapalani here on Tuesday following complaints from devotees on facing difficulties in darshan and over using the walkways which have been encroached by vendors.
Noticing the minister at the temple, a few devotees approached him and raised concerns over being prevented from reaching the inner sanctum, with barricades being placed 20 feet away. Ramesh, minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments, reviewed plans to better manage visitor flow, suggesting the use of dedicated waiting areas for free darshan and ensuring a smoother path for devotees.
He emphasised that certain restrictions were necessary to manage large crowds safely and prevent emergencies, such as fainting or overcrowding.
On the traffic congestion, Ramesh said vehicles will be restricted from entering certain areas and pedestrians would be allowed free access at both the gates.
Addressing the issue of flower shops and vendors blocking public paths, he promised to organise a proper space for the vendors so that devotees visiting the temple were not hindered.