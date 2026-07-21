Following plaints, TN minister undertakes inspection at temple

Noticing the minister at the temple, a few devotees approached him and raised concerns over being prevented from reaching the inner sanctum, with barricades being placed 20 feet away. Ramesh, minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments, reviewed plans to better manage visitor flow, suggesting the use of dedicated waiting areas for free darshan and ensuring a smoother path for devotees.

He emphasised that certain restrictions were necessary to manage large crowds safely and prevent emergencies, such as fainting or overcrowding.