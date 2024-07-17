Follow Karnataka model, ensure private jobs for locals: Anbumani Ramadoss to TN govt

CHENNAI: Pointing out approval given by the Karnataka cabinet to a draft bill ensuring private jobs to locals, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to pass a similar law.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the Karnataka cabinet has approved 100 per cent jobs in C and D categories in the private sector for Kannadigas.

"The bill is about to be passed in the Assembly on Thursday, but the Tamil Nadu government has not taken measures to pass such a Bill, " he said.

As per Karnataka cabinet's decision, 50 per cent jobs in managerial posts and 75 per cent posts in non-managerial posts will be given to locals. Even though this will affect residents from other states, this will secure job rights of Karnataka people, Anbumani added.

Saying that similar laws are enacted in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, Anbumani warned that such laws in other states will affect Tamilians.

"To safeguard Tamil youths, similar laws should be passed in Tamil Nadu to assure 80 per cent jobs in the private sector of locals. During the 2021 elections, DMK promised 75 per cent jobs to Tamils. But no action has been taken to fulfill the promise, " he said.

He urged the government to pass a law during the upcoming assembly session in October.