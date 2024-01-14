Follow Karnataka in helping unemployed: PMK urges TN

CHENNAI: Pointing out Karnataka government's announcement to provide monetary assistance to unemployed youth, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to upgrade its similar scheme that was launched 17 years ago.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the neighbouring state has announced to provide Rs 3,000 per month to youth if they could not land jobs for four months after graduation.

"Congress has promised five important schemes and already fulfilled four promises. The last promise, which is the assistance to unemployed youth, is fulfilled now," he said.

Karnataka will provide Rs 3,000 for graduated youth and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders if they could not get jobs or join higher studies within six months.

Opining that the scheme will help persons, who are trying to clear competitive exams and civil services exams, Ramadoss said that the Tamil Nadu government has been implementing a scheme for 17 years that is of no use.

"In Tamil Nadu, Rs 600 and Rs 400 are being provided for graduates and for plus 2 qualified persons respectively. To persons, who failed in class-10, Rs 200 is being provided. Moreover, to get the assistance, beneficiaries should prove that they are unemployed for at least five years. While Karnataka has decided to increase the beneficiaries to 1 lakh, Tamil Nadu gives the benefits only to 55,000 persons," he pointed out.

Urging the Tamil Nadu government to increase the number of beneficiaries, Ramadoss requested to increase the amount to Rs 4,000 to under graduates and Rs 5,000 to post graduates.

"For diploma holders and Plus-2 qualifications, Rs 3,000 should be provided. For persons who failed in Class-10, Rs 1000 should be provided, and Rs 2,000 should be provided to Class-10 passed persons," he demanded.