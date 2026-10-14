Follow Info Commission's order, share inquiry records with ex-DGP Jangid: Madras High Court to DVAC

The Public Information Officer of the DVAC challenged the Tamil Nadu Information Commission's order directing it to furnish details of an inquiry in an alleged corruption case after masking the names and particulars of the officers concerned.

Jangid had sought copies of the inquiry reports, queries raised by the government, statements recorded by the inquiry officer, and other documents.

The Public Information Officer rejected the application under Section 8 (1) (g) of the RTI Act, citing risks to the life and physical safety of witnesses and confidential sources.

His appeal was also rejected, following which he approached the State Information Commission, which directed disclosure of the records.