Follow guidelines while desilting water bodies: NGT

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal has directed the state chief secretary to instruct the district collectors to follow all the rules while desilting and desilting should not be permitted without environmental clearance if desilted earth is sold.

While hearing a case filed by Govindasamy of Chengalpattu district, the Tribunal pointed out Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016 and observed that the guidelines recognises the rights of the local people to take silt, sand and soil from the tanks or from the lakes for their use or community works in the village.

"Therefore, before giving a permit to the private body the district collector ought to have verified whether the same is required for local agriculturist or for any of the community work within the village, " the Tribunal said.

The case is pertaining to desilting of Puliyur lake in the district. The petitioner sought directions to complete the desilting and strengthen the bunds. He also alleged that a private agency, who was permitted to remove the silt, had done it unevenly and also removed in excess.

"The Chief Secretary to Government, State of Tamil Nadu is also directed to issue orders to all the District Collectors as well as the Water Resources Department (WRD) to follow all the rules and regulations scrupulously and strictly instruct them that desilting/dredging of water bodies/rivers/reservoirs/waterways/dams shall not be permitted without the prior Environmental Clearance when the de-silted/dredged material be it silt, sand or any other mineral is sold either to the public or used for Government projects, " the Tribunal said in its judgement.