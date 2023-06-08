Follow court order to fill vacancies: Veterinary grad students to TNPSC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduates Federation (TNVGF) on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to fill vacancies in the Animal Husbandry department through the existing reservation criteria now.

Addressing reporters in Namakkal, M Balaji, coordinator of TNVGF slammed the TNPSC for conducting examinations for a decade with confusions and irregularities.

“TNPSC had followed vertical reservation for women in the veterinary assistant surgeon recruitment held in 2022. The court had ordered the TNPSC to revise it without disturbing the women candidates. Without implementing the order, the commission recently conducted another recruitment drive to fill 731 vacancies in VAS posts,” he pointed out.

Stating that the Commission’s ineffectiveness and non-transparency was tarnishing the State government’s reputation, he added: “The recruitment for vacancies in Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) was held in 2022 after 12 years. Veterinary graduates have been denied opportunities for the last 12 years. In the recent recruitment process, no marks were earmarked for professional experience to VAS officers who were appointed in 2012 through direct recruitment from the employment exchange, which is in violation of natural justice.”

Urging TNPSC and the State government to follow court orders in recruitment and reservation, the federation said that a policy decision should be taken to finalise this. “The State government should take appropriate policy decisions and ensure job security of the VAS who have been working in the Animal Husbandry department for over 10 years,” the federation said.

Further, the federation sought a direction to the Commission to declare the results of the present examination and fill the vacancies with eligible candidates from the previous exam.