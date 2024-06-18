Folk, other artists could travel in corporation buses on 50 per cent ticket fare concessions, says Transport Minister

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Tuesday clarified that folk artists and other artists along with their instruments could travel on the state transport corporation buses with 50 per cent ticket fare concessions.

The minister has clarified a video of a music college student who was denied permission to travel with his musical instrument from Dindigul to Madurai.

In a statement, he said that on enquiry with the conductor, it was found that the student got down from the bus on misunderstanding after he was asked to keep the instrument near the six-seat.

Folk artists and other artists registered with the Folk Artistes Welfare Board under the Department of Arts and Culture to travel with a 50 per cent fare concession and carry their musical instruments/professional instruments free of charge when travelling on business in the State Transport Corporation buses, he said, adding that taking note of the incident, instructions have been issued to all the Transport Corporation Managing Directors, officers, drivers and conductors.

He also requested the artists to keep their instruments safely on the bus so that they do not disturb other passengers.