Foisting false case: 5 tribals tortured in Tiruchy Central prison, wives demand inquiry

TIRUCHY: Alleging the police foisted false theft case against five persons from Irula Tribal Community from Ariyalur and tortured in the Tiruchy Central Prison, their wives appealed to the state government on Friday to form a special inquiry committee headed by the retired High Court Justice K Chandru and get them justice.
It is said that Selvarasu (41) and Karikalan (61) both from Senthurai Samathuvapuram, Selvakumar (38) and Ravichandran (48) both from Sirukadambur and Pandian (30) from Nallampalayam, all belonging to Irula Tribal Community were arrested by Irumbilikurichi police on July 3 and 10 on charges of a theft case and they were produced before the court and later lodged in the Central prison Tiruchy.
Subsequently, their wives approached the Pazhangudi Irular Paathukappu Sangam and appealed them to help them get their husbands released as the police foisted false charges of theft and they have been undergoing torture in the prison.
Later, the Coordinator of the Sangam Praba Kalvimani alias Kalyani sent an appeal to the police and the state government claiming that the five persons from Irula community were booked under false offence and the Sangam would provide proper proof to prove them innocent.
Meanwhile on Friday (August 28), Sakuntala wife of Selvarasu, Selvi wife of Karikalan, Manjula wife of Selvakumar, Latha wife of Ravichandran and Suriya wife of Pandian along with the Pazhangudi Irular Paathukappu Sangam Coordinator Prabha Kalvimani met the media persons in Ariyalur and claimed that the police, in order to close the files of undetected cases for the year end, are in the practice of detaining the innocent men from Irula community and book cases against them for the offences they had not committed.
The police also reportedly torture them under their custody and force them to accept the offence.
“In such a way, Selvarasu, Karikalan, Selvakuamr, Ravichandran and Pandian were recently arrested against false charges and they were tortured and lodged in the central prison Tiruchy. Our fact finding committee found that these men were illegally detained and the police foisted cases against them to close the undetected files,” charged Prabha Kalvimani, the Coordinator of the Sangam.
He also stated that several such cases charged against the Irula Tribal men were proved false in the court during the legal fights but the police continue to practice the booking of false cases,Prabha Kalvimani added.
While Sakunthala, wife of Selvarasu said, the men from their community including her husband were innocent and there is some motive behind their detention and so the state government should immediately form a Commission headed by the retired Justice Chandru and get them legal protection to them and proper compensation under Atrocities against SC/ST Act.
The Pazhangudi Irulan Pathukappu Sangam has also planned to organise a protest in front of the Ariyalur Collectorate urging the district administration to recommend for an inquiry committee.
The General Secretary Arumugam and Cuddalore district Coordinator Babu, and others were present.