Foisting false case: 5 tribals tortured in Tiruchy Central prison, wives demand inquiry

It is said that Selvarasu (41) and Karikalan (61) both from Senthurai Samathuvapuram, Selvakumar (38) and Ravichandran (48) both from Sirukadambur and Pandian (30) from Nallampalayam, all belonging to Irula Tribal Community were arrested by Irumbilikurichi police on July 3 and 10 on charges of a theft case and they were produced before the court and later lodged in the Central prison Tiruchy.

Subsequently, their wives approached the Pazhangudi Irular Paathukappu Sangam and appealed them to help them get their husbands released as the police foisted false charges of theft and they have been undergoing torture in the prison.

Later, the Coordinator of the Sangam Praba Kalvimani alias Kalyani sent an appeal to the police and the state government claiming that the five persons from Irula community were booked under false offence and the Sangam would provide proper proof to prove them innocent.

Meanwhile on Friday (August 28), Sakuntala wife of Selvarasu, Selvi wife of Karikalan, Manjula wife of Selvakumar, Latha wife of Ravichandran and Suriya wife of Pandian along with the Pazhangudi Irular Paathukappu Sangam Coordinator Prabha Kalvimani met the media persons in Ariyalur and claimed that the police, in order to close the files of undetected cases for the year end, are in the practice of detaining the innocent men from Irula community and book cases against them for the offences they had not committed.