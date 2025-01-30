Fog causes lorry carrying LPG cylinders to fall into Tiruvannamalai lake

CHENNAI: A lorry carrying cooking gas cylinders from Chengalpattu overturned on Thursday near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the driver lost control of the lorry owing to poor visibility due to fog, causing the vehicle to tip over into a lake.

Visuals showed several LPG cylinders that fell from the lorry floating about in the lake.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and began an inquiry.

They also recovered the cylinders from the lake with the help of locals.

The seriously injured lorry driver was taken to a hospital.