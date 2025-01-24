Focus on investments, not publicity: Anbumani to TN govt's on failure to attract investors at WEF Davos

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss came down on the state government heavily for not attracting any investments during the World Economic Forum 2025 summit held in Davos, Switzerland. The government should take steps to lure investors instead of resorting to mere publicity.

In a statement, he cited reports saying that the Tamil Nadu delegation could not materialise investments and pointed to the massive investments secured by Maharashtra (Rs 15.70 lakh crore) and Telangana (Rs 1.79 lakh crore) delegations.

He added that despite conducting around 50 meetings, Tamil Nadu could not sign agreements. "The government boasted that none of the states in the country is competition to Tamil Nadu and the state competes with other countries for investments. But no investments are agreed in Davos. Is this the achievement of the Dravidian Model government," he questioned.

He highlighted that TN, which held the third position in the 'ease of doing business' ranking, has been removed from the ranking and is losing investments after DMK came to power. "The government has failed to implement most of the 30 reforms recommended for ensuring ease of doing business. However, the government is trying to create an illusion that investments have increased after DMK came to power," he alleged.

He recalled that when Chief Minister MK Stalin went to Dubai in March 2022, agreements worth Rs 6,100 crore were signed, and in Spain, agreements worth Rs 3,440 crore were signed. "But no investment actually came to the state from those countries," he said.