Focus on SHGs; Stalin tells ministers and officials

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged the Ministers and IAS officials to implement the welfare schemes that benefit all the people without any delay and to ensure that the benefits of the programs reach the people.



The third state-level meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee (Disha), headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, was held at the secretariat on Wednesday.

Thirty three schemes in four departments such as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment and Directorate for Welfare of the Differently Abled, carried out with contributions from the central funding, were reviewed in the meeting.



"No matter what the scheme is, it will continue smoothly only if it is monitored. I consider the role of this (Disha) committee to be very important. Now, the state government has committed to create 10,000 new Self-Help-Groups (SHGs) in this year for social integration and institutional structure. The government is also committed to provide more bank loans to SHGs," Stalin said while addressing the meeting.

"I kindly request the ministers and officials of the state to implement the welfare schemes that benefit all the people without any delay and to ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach the people," he added.