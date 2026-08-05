Focus on river linking, restoring Cauvery, Vaigai: Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: The State government has announced a comprehensive initiative to restore the Cauvery, Vaigai, and Tamirabarani rivers — which have been affected by untreated sewage, industrial effluents, and solid waste — alongside the commencement of the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project. The budget also proposes feasibility studies for new river links and barrages across the Cauvery, while reiterating Tamil Nadu's commitment to oppose the Mekedatu project.
Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the State would continue to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery waters through legal, technical, and administrative measures. He added that the government plans to implement the Anaimalaiyar and Nallar dam projects, as well as ensure the early execution of the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project to bolster long-term water security for farmers.
To accelerate intra-state river interlinking, the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar project will commence this year with an initial allocation of Rs 150 crore. Another Rs 50 crore has been set aside for preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Pennaiyar-Cheyyar, Pennaiyar-Palar, and Tamirabarani-Vaippar river linking projects.
For the river restoration drive, Rs 25 crore has been allocated to conduct feasibility studies and prepare DPRs covering sewage and effluent treatment infrastructure, solid waste management, riverfront development, and surface cleaning.
In addition, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for feasibility studies on constructing barrages across the Cauvery to boost groundwater recharge, irrigation, and monsoon water conservation. Another Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for a project report on the ecological restoration of the Cauvery delta region.
Overall, the government has provided Rs 9,264 crore to the Water Resources Department in the Revised Budget Estimates for the current financial year.