Focus on river linking, restoring Cauvery, Vaigai: Tamil Nadu government

In addition, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for feasibility studies on constructing barrages across the Cauvery to boost groundwater recharge, irrigation, and monsoon water conservation. Another Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for a project report on the ecological restoration of the Cauvery delta region.

Overall, the government has provided Rs 9,264 crore to the Water Resources Department in the Revised Budget Estimates for the current financial year.