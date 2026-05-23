Focus on public service, Minister L Murugan advises new joinees at Rozgar Mela

Addressing newly recruited candidates who received appointment orders, the Minister said the initiative stemmed from Prime Minister Modi's promise to provide 10 lakh government jobs within a year.



The event was organised as part of the nationwide 19th Rozgar Mela programme, under which Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters through video conferencing across 47 locations in the country.



"My heartfelt wishes to every selected youngster to serve the people of the nation and contribute to the country’s development," the Minister said on X, addressing the new joinees.