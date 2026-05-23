Focus on public service, Minister L Murugan advises new joinees at Rozgar Mela

CHENNAI: Nearly 12 lakh people had been recruited into central government services through successive Rozgar Melas conducted under the Narendra Modi-led Union government, said Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan at the Rozgar Mela event held at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Perambur, Chennai, on Saturday.
Addressing newly recruited candidates who received appointment orders, the Minister said the initiative stemmed from Prime Minister Modi's promise to provide 10 lakh government jobs within a year.
The event was organised as part of the nationwide 19th Rozgar Mela programme, under which Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters through video conferencing across 47 locations in the country.
"My heartfelt wishes to every selected youngster to serve the people of the nation and contribute to the country’s development," the Minister said on X, addressing the new joinees.
At the Chennai event, around 65 candidates received appointment orders in the presence of Union Minister Murugan, ICF General Manager U Subba Rao and officials from various central government departments.
Referring to the Centre's "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision, the Minister urged newly recruited officials to focus on transparency, digital governance and speedy disposal of public files.
Minister Murugan also highlighted ongoing investments in infrastructure, including railways, highways and airports. Referring to India's first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, he said high-speed rail connectivity projects were also being planned for southern corridors, including Chennai-Bengaluru and Hyderabad.