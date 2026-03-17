Flying squads seize stainless steel utensils with Vijay stickers in Namakkal

Acting on a tip-off, officials conducted a search at a locked house in an apartment complex and recovered the utensils. The items carried stickers featuring photographs of Vijay and TVK functionary Arunraj, who is believed to be a potential candidate for the Tiruchengode assembly constituency.

The utensils were seized, and an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the purpose for which they were stored.

However, TVK functionaries denied that the items were meant for distribution as inducements to voters. According to them, the utensils had been procured earlier as prizes for women who participated in kolam competitions organised by the party across 33 wards in the Tiruchengode assembly constituency during the Pongal celebrations.