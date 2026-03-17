Flying squads seize stainless steel utensils with Vijay stickers in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: Election flying squad officials on Tuesday seized around 100 stainless steel utensils bearing stickers with the image of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, during a search at an apartment near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district.
Acting on a tip-off, officials conducted a search at a locked house in an apartment complex and recovered the utensils. The items carried stickers featuring photographs of Vijay and TVK functionary Arunraj, who is believed to be a potential candidate for the Tiruchengode assembly constituency.
The utensils were seized, and an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the purpose for which they were stored.
However, TVK functionaries denied that the items were meant for distribution as inducements to voters. According to them, the utensils had been procured earlier as prizes for women who participated in kolam competitions organised by the party across 33 wards in the Tiruchengode assembly constituency during the Pongal celebrations.
“After distributing the prizes to participants, the remaining utensils were stored in the house. These are the items that have now been seized by the flying squad,” a party functionary said.
In a separate incident in Coimbatore, flying squad officials seized 96 large vessels (andaa) from a godown in Ukkadam. Officials suspect the vessels were intended to be distributed as inducements to voters. An inquiry is underway.
Meanwhile, in the Nilgiris district, officials intercepted an omni van transporting gold jewellery worth about Rs 2.5 crore from Coimbatore to various jewellery shops across the district without valid documents. The vehicle, operated by a logistics firm, was detained, and the jewellery was seized pending verification.
In another case in Krishnagiri district, flying squad officials seized Rs 2.34 crore that was being transported in a vehicle by a private logistics firm without proper documentation. Officials said the cash was reportedly intended to be loaded into bank ATMs.