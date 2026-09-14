Flying squads intensify vehicle checks ahead of Madurantakam bypoll

CHENNAI: Election flying squad personnel have intensified vehicle checks in Madurantakam ahead of the by-election to the Madurantakam Assembly constituency, scheduled to be held on October 6.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, teams are conducting rigorous inspections of cars, vans and other vehicles entering the constituency to prevent the transportation of cash, gifts or other materials that could violate election regulations.
The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the constituency ahead of the by-election.
Following this, officials have been removing posters, banners and wall advertisements put up by political parties. Party flags and flagpoles have also been removed as part of enforcement measures.
Flying squad personnel are maintaining strict surveillance at various points and thoroughly checking vehicles entering the Madurantakam area.
Officials are examining vehicles to determine whether cash, gift articles or other inducements meant for voters are being transported.
During the checks, political party flags fixed to some cars were removed before the vehicles were allowed to proceed, officials said.
The flying squad teams have been instructed to continue vehicle inspections and surveillance across the constituency until the election to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.
Officials said the intensified checks were aimed at preventing the distribution of cash, gifts and other inducements to voters and ensuring a free and fair election in the constituency.