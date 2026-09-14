Flying squads intensify vehicle checks ahead of Madurantakam bypoll

According to a Daily Thanthi report, teams are conducting rigorous inspections of cars, vans and other vehicles entering the constituency to prevent the transportation of cash, gifts or other materials that could violate election regulations.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the constituency ahead of the by-election.

Following this, officials have been removing posters, banners and wall advertisements put up by political parties. Party flags and flagpoles have also been removed as part of enforcement measures.