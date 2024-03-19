Flying squad seizes Rs 6 lakh cash during vehicle inspection in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Flying squads in Tiruchy seized Rs 6 lakh from several persons who carried them without proper documents on Monday. The squads conducted vehicle inspections across the district after the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

The teams conducted an inspection at Sessions Court Police Station from Sunday night to Monday morning in which a person identified as Babu from Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district had carried Rs 1.92 lakh without proper documents.

He was proceeding in a load vehicle from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruchy. Subsequently, the team seized the money. Similarly, the teams seized around Rs 4.10 lakh from various places across the district. The seized total cash of Rs 6 lakh was handed over to Tiruchy West Tahsildar.