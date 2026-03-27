Flying squad seizes DMK banners in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Election Commission’s flying squad has seized DMK banners worth nearly Rs 5 lakh and AIADMK gift envelopes in separate vehicle checks across Tirunelveli district ahead of the Assembly elections.
The teams confiscated flex banners featuring Chief Minister MK Stalin valued at Rs 4.95 lakh and 62 AIADMK envelopes bearing images of party leaders, though no cash was found in the latter.
At the Melapalayam roundabout on Ambai Road, a squad led by officer Mani intercepted the mini-load van.