Flying squad seizes 500 cookers worth Rs 9.37 lakh near Srivilliputhur

The inspection was conducted near Malli Bazaar under the supervision of the Block Development Officer, Pandeeswari. Officials intercepted an Eicher vehicle driven by Karuppasamy, hailing from Mugavoor near Rajapalayam.

Upon inspection, the squad found about 500 cookers in the vehicle, none with valid documentation. The entire consignment was confiscated and handed over to the Srivilliputhur taluk office.

The seizure sent a ripple through the Malli area. Officials said a detailed inquiry is underway to ascertain the origin of the goods and their intended destination.