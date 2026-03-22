Tamil Nadu

Flying squad seizes 173 vessels from parked vehicle in Coimbatore

Acting on a tip, a team of election authorities checked a parked goods vehicle at Pullukadu in Coimbatore South constituency and found a stock of vessels meant for distribution to voters.
Vessels
Vessels
Updated on

COIMBATORE: As many as 173 vessels have been seized by flying squad sleuths in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Acting on a tip, a team of election authorities checked a parked goods vehicle at Pullukadu in Coimbatore South constituency and found a stock of vessels meant for distribution to voters. The seized vessels were worth Rs 1.45 lakh.


So far, the election authorities have seized cash and gift items worth over Rs 2 crore in Coimbatore district. A total of 180 flying squads have been deployed across the district to curb the distribution of gifts and cash to voters for the upcoming assembly polls.

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