Flying squad seals bar operating on prohibited hour

CHENNAI: Following a complaint regarding a liquor bar operating during disallowed hours in the Saidapet Assembly constituency, election officials conducted an inspection, sealed the establishment, and initiated appropriate action.
In connection with the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly General Election 2026, flying squads, static surveillance teams, and video surveillance teams have been conducting continuous, round-the-clock monitoring across the 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai district to enforce the Model Code of Conduct.
In the course of this operation, a complaint was received by the election control room today (March 20, 2026) alleging illegal sale of liquor at a bar attached to TASMAC shop No. 926 on Sriram Nagar Main Road, located within the Saidapet Assembly constituency.
Acting on the complaint, a team from the additional flying squad conducted an inspection and found the bar operating during the prohibited morning hours.
Subsequently, under the leadership of the Assistant Returning Officer for the Saidapet Assembly constituency, the bar was immediately sealed, and the necessary legal action was taken.