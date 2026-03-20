Flying squad seals bar operating on prohibited hour

In connection with the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly General Election 2026, flying squads, static surveillance teams, and video surveillance teams have been conducting continuous, round-the-clock monitoring across the 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai district to enforce the Model Code of Conduct.

In the course of this operation, a complaint was received by the election control room today (March 20, 2026) alleging illegal sale of liquor at a bar attached to TASMAC shop No. 926 on Sriram Nagar Main Road, located within the Saidapet Assembly constituency.