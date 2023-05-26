Flower show heralds fest in Kodaikanal

MADURAI: Kodaikanal, a popular hill station in the Dindigul district, is all set to witness ‘Kodai Vizha-2023’ coupled with the 60th ‘Flower Show’ on Friday.

Much to the delight of tourists and the local community, the eight-day event commences at Bryant Park at 11 am. With arrangements in place, the officials from departments of Tourism and Horticulture and Plantation Crops are gearing up to host the event, sources said on Thursday.

While Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy is scheduled to inaugurate the ‘Kodai Vizha,’ Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam will kick start the ‘Flower show.’ Moreover, Tourism Minister K Ramachandran, will inaugurate a show of cultural performance as part of the programme and Food Minister R Sakkarapani will launch an exhibition.

According to Dindigul Deputy Director of Horticulture J Perumalsamy, the three-day flower show, which begins from Friday (May 26), would certainly draw more visitors to Bryant Park, where 35 different varieties of flowers would be displayed. The show would be a visual treat to visitors as they could have a glance at as many as 726 flowerbeds with colorful blooms. Among a collection of flowers, exotic varieties such as ‘Asiatic Lily,’ which’s imported from Holland, Dalhia flower bulbs and hybrid with fragrant flowers from Kolkata were displayed. It drizzled on Thursday evening and pleasant weather is prevailing in Kodaikanal, the Deputy Director said.

Horticulture Officer, Bryant Park, M Sivabalan said among the varieties, ‘Asiatic Lily’, ‘Oriental Lily,’ ‘Anthuriam’ and few others are exotic flowers. A welcome arch was beautifully designed in the interest of visitors, who could have a look at elaborate carvings on fruits as well, he said.