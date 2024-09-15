Flower prices surge due to Onam and auspicious Muhurtham day; check details here

CHENNAI: Due to Onam festival and auspicious Muhurtham day, the price of jasmine flowers has surged significantly in the city.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the price of jasmine flowers has reached up to Rs 2,000 per kg.

Additionally, in Sankarankovil and Tenkasi, the Royal jasmine (Pichi) and Crossandra (Kanakambaram) flowers are priced at Rs 1,000 per kg, Tuberose (Sambangi) at Rs 400 per kg, and roses at Rs 260 per kg as of Friday.

In the Salem VOC market, Arabian Jasmine (Gundu Malli) costs Rs 700 per kg and White jasmine (Mullai) Rs 600 per kg.